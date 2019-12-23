[SBS Star] VIDEO: SOMI Reveals Her Marriage Plans?

K-pop artist SOMI revealed when she hopes to get married.On December 21 episode of SBS' television show 'Law of the Jungle', SOMI and model Han Hyun-min were seen having a conversation by a campfire.While talking about them turning 20 (Korean age) in 2020, SOMI asked Han Hyun-min, "What is that you want to do the most after turning 20?"Han Hyun-min responded with a laugh, "I want to spend 24 hours at the Internet café."Then, Han Hyun-min asked SOMI the same question.Without hesitation, SOMI answered, "I would like to get married. I want my life to be stable and happy."She continued, "I would like to get married when I'm 27. I don't know if that would be possible though."She added, "We're turning 20 next year, which means I only have seven years left. Can you believe that? I only have seven years to look for my other half!"Han Hyun-min commented, "What? You're being ridiculous. That's plenty of time!"SOMI responded with eyes full of concern, "Well, I don't even know where he is, you know! He might be in Korea, but he might be in America, Europe or Asia."After hearing her response, Han Hyun-min burst into laughter.(Credit= SBS Law of the Jungle)(SBS Star)