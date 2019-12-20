[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Proves that Even Dogs Instantly Fall for Him

Actor/K-pop boy group ZE:A's member Yim Siwan proved that he not only is extremely popular to human beings, but also to dogs.On December 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', Yim Siwan made a guest appearance.In this episode, Yim Siwan and entertainer Kang Ho-dong visited one house in Hawaii to ask if they could join them for dinner.When knocked on the door, a Korean family opened the door and warmly greeted them.While they were waiting for the family's permission to enter their house, they were approached by the family's small but aggressive dog in the yard.The dog continuously barked at them as if he/she did not like them at all.Then, Yim Siwan went up to the dog, picked him/her up and held the dog in his arms.As soon as the dog was in his arms, he/she went quiet and almost made himself too comfortable there.Later, when Yim Siwan went in to the house, he sat on a couch in the living room.A few moments later, the dog ran to him and jumped on his lap.It seemed like the dog very much enjoyed being in Yim Siwan's arms earlier.After that, Yim Siwan gently patted the dog until he left to the kitchen.Many people are unable to stop laughing at how the dog almost looked like he/she was Yim Siwan's dog when they had just met.(Credit= JTBC Let's Eat Dinner Together)(SBS Star)