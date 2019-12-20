SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Proves that Even Dogs Instantly Fall for Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Proves that Even Dogs Instantly Fall for Him

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.20 18:28 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yim Siwan Proves that Even Dogs Instantly Fall for Him
Actor/K-pop boy group ZE:A's member Yim Siwan proved that he not only is extremely popular to human beings, but also to dogs.

On December 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', Yim Siwan made a guest appearance.

In this episode, Yim Siwan and entertainer Kang Ho-dong visited one house in Hawaii to ask if they could join them for dinner.Yim SiwanWhen knocked on the door, a Korean family opened the door and warmly greeted them.

While they were waiting for the family's permission to enter their house, they were approached by the family's small but aggressive dog in the yard.

The dog continuously barked at them as if he/she did not like them at all.  Yim SiwanThen, Yim Siwan went up to the dog, picked him/her up and held the dog in his arms.

As soon as the dog was in his arms, he/she went quiet and almost made himself too comfortable there.Yim SiwanLater, when Yim Siwan went in to the house, he sat on a couch in the living room.

A few moments later, the dog ran to him and jumped on his lap.

It seemed like the dog very much enjoyed being in Yim Siwan's arms earlier.

After that, Yim Siwan gently patted the dog until he left to the kitchen.
Yim SiwanMany people are unable to stop laughing at how the dog almost looked like he/she was Yim Siwan's dog when they had just met.

(Credit= JTBC Let's Eat Dinner Together)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992