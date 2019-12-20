SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO SEHUN Pats BAEKHYUN's Head in the Middle of a Performance?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO SEHUN Pats BAEKHYUN's Head in the Middle of a Performance?

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.20 17:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO SEHUN Pats BAEKHYUNs Head in the Middle of a Performance?
K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN was spotted patting BAEKHYUN's head in the middle of a performance.

On December 14, EXO's ongoing concert tour 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' was held at Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur.

On this day, the members of EXO performed a great number of songs for fans with all their energy.EXODuring their powerful 'Monster' stage, fans were given the cutest SE-BAEK moment as a surprise gift.

When BAEKHYUN was holding onto SUHO's arm and SEHUN the opposite arm, strands of BAEKHYUN's hair suddenly stood straight in the air as he had so much static in his hair.

BAEKHYUN immediately realized what was going on, and burst into laughter while looking at SEHUN.EXORight after letting go of SUHO's arm, SEHUN reached over to BAEKHYUN's head with his hand.

He then flattened the hair and patted his head as if he was finding BAEKHYUN cute.

Fans are just loving this SE-BAEK moment right now.
 
(Credit= 'hunho94' 'CandyBlossom92' '94seconds_' 'weareoneEXO' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992