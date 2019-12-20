[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares How Bad He Feels for Not Spending Enough Time with the Family

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shared how bad he feels for his wife and children for not spending enough time with them due to his hectic life.On December 19, Yu Jae Seok attended a press conference that was held at one restaurant in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.During the press conference, Yu Jae Seok mentioned his struggles of being a person who is always busy with work.He said, "I'll be turning 49 (Korean age) next year; I'm almost 50. I love my job, but I recently have been thinking a lot about my family. My first child is an elementary school student and the second one is 14 months old."He continued, "I was so busy this year that I didn't have time to go on a trip with my family at all. I feel terrible about that. When I think about my family, I sometimes think, 'Do I really have to do everything the way I'm doing things right now?' I feel like I might be going too fast with my life, you know."He went on, "I actually even spoke to my wife about it before I came here. I told her, 'I'm terribly sorry. I'll make sure I get some days off for our vacation together before this June.' I made that promise with her today."For the past several years, Yu Jae Seok has been one of the most popular entertainers in Korea to host a television show.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)