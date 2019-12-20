SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Hilariously Answers a Question, "When Did You Stop Believing in Santa Claus?"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Hilariously Answers a Question, "When Did You Stop Believing in Santa Claus?"

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.20 13:58 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Hilariously Answers a Question, "When Did You Stop Believing in Santa Claus?"
YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) gave a hilarious answer to a fan asking him when he stopped believing in Santa Claus.

On December 18, one fan shared a post asking a question to YEONJUN on TXT's official online fan community.

As Christmas is approaching, the fan asked a question related to this upcoming exciting holiday.

The question was, "When did you stop believing in Santa Claus, YEONJUN?"YEONJUNShortly after the post was uploaded, YEONJUN left a comment under this post.

YEONJUN said, "I remember exactly when that was. When I was in kindergarten, I saw Santa Claus in the hallway."

He continued, "At that time, he was taking his fake beard off his face. I got greatly shocked at that time. Ever since then, I stopped believing in Santa Claus."YEONJUNAfter seeing YEONJUN's honest and hilarious answer, all fans burst into laughter.

They responded, "Haha that must have been a huge shock!", "I can so imagine little YEONJUN's shocked face.", "Awww poor boy! That Santa Claus should have been more careful!" and so on.YEONJUN(Credit= Weverse, 'TXT.bighit' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992