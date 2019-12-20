[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Hilariously Answers a Question, "When Did You Stop Believing in Santa Claus?"

YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) gave a hilarious answer to a fan asking him when he stopped believing in Santa Claus.On December 18, one fan shared a post asking a question to YEONJUN on TXT's official online fan community.As Christmas is approaching, the fan asked a question related to this upcoming exciting holiday.The question was, "When did you stop believing in Santa Claus, YEONJUN?"Shortly after the post was uploaded, YEONJUN left a comment under this post.YEONJUN said, "I remember exactly when that was. When I was in kindergarten, I saw Santa Claus in the hallway."He continued, "At that time, he was taking his fake beard off his face. I got greatly shocked at that time. Ever since then, I stopped believing in Santa Claus."After seeing YEONJUN's honest and hilarious answer, all fans burst into laughter.They responded, "Haha that must have been a huge shock!", "I can so imagine little YEONJUN's shocked face.", "Awww poor boy! That Santa Claus should have been more careful!" and so on.(Credit= Weverse, 'TXT.bighit' Facebook)(SBS Star)