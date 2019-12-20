SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Minhwan Worries About Going to the Military, Leaving Yulhee & Three Children Behind
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.20
Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND worried about going to the military leaving his wife Yulhee of former girl group LABOUM and children behind.

On December 18 episode of KBS' television show 'Guys Doing Housework Season 2', Minhwan was seen talking to hip-hop artist Sleepy about his upcoming military enlistment.MinhwanDuring their conversation, Minhwan told Sleepy, "Hyung, I'm so full of concerns these days. Our twins are due in February, but I have to begin my military service soon."

He continued, "I'm aware that it's mandatory and not saying that I'm not going to go, but I feel like I'll unintentionally give my family a hard time because of it. I'm the breadwinner of the family, you know."MinhwanHe added, "It also won't be easy for Yulhee to raise three children on her own. I feel terrible that I can't be there for her when she'll probably go through the toughest time in her life."

Sleepy carefully listened to him and responded, "Yeah. Just make sure to be extra good to Yulhee before you enlist in the military."MinhwanMinhwan and Yulhee went public with their relationship in September 2017, and their son Jae-yul was born in June last year.

Then, the couple held a wedding ceremony about three months after Jae-yul's birth.

Back in this summer, it was announced that Yulhee was pregnant with twins.

(Credit= KBS Guys Doing Housework Season 2)

(SBS Star) 
