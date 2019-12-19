SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun & Park Min Young Meet for a Read-through for Their Romance Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun & Park Min Young Meet for a Read-through for Their Romance Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.19 16:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun & Park Min Young Meet for a Read-through for Their Romance Drama
Actor Seo Kang-jun and actress Park Min Young met for a read-through for their upcoming romance drama.

On December 19, the production team of JTBC's new drama 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' (literal translation) unveiled some photos from their recent gathering for a read-through.

The photos showed the cast of the drama focusing on delivering their lines in the best way as they could.

They were also seen making friendly poses next to one another.Seo Kang-jun and Park Min YoungAfter this gathering, the production team commented, "All our cast members were so great today. They had already completely transformed themselves into their characters in the drama."

They added, "Please look forward to watching our drama. It'll surely make your cold winter warmer."Seo Kang-jun and Park Min Young'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' is based on the bestselling novel of the same title that tells a touching love story of two people living a quiet town in the countryside.

Seo Kang-jun will play the role of 'Yim Eun-seob', a small book store owner who enjoys the simple and slow lifestyle.

'Mok Hae-won', an art teacher who moved to the town after failing in her career in the city, will be played by Park Min Young.

After meeting 'Mok Hae-won', the life of 'Yim Eun-seob' changes completely.Seo Kang-jun and Park Min YoungThe first episode of 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' is planned to be unveiled next February.

(Credit= JTBC)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992