[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun & Park Min Young Meet for a Read-through for Their Romance Drama

Actor Seo Kang-jun and actress Park Min Young met for a read-through for their upcoming romance drama.On December 19, the production team of JTBC's new drama 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' (literal translation) unveiled some photos from their recent gathering for a read-through.The photos showed the cast of the drama focusing on delivering their lines in the best way as they could.They were also seen making friendly poses next to one another.After this gathering, the production team commented, "All our cast members were so great today. They had already completely transformed themselves into their characters in the drama."They added, "Please look forward to watching our drama. It'll surely make your cold winter warmer."'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' is based on the bestselling novel of the same title that tells a touching love story of two people living a quiet town in the countryside.Seo Kang-jun will play the role of 'Yim Eun-seob', a small book store owner who enjoys the simple and slow lifestyle.'Mok Hae-won', an art teacher who moved to the town after failing in her career in the city, will be played by Park Min Young.After meeting 'Mok Hae-won', the life of 'Yim Eun-seob' changes completely.The first episode of 'I Will Come by When the Weather Is Nice' is planned to be unveiled next February.(Credit= JTBC)(SBS Star)