[SBS Star] VIDEO: DAHYUN Gets Sad as Her Manager Does Not Allow Her to Get Close to Fans

제 눈 앞에서 벌어진 일 pic.twitter.com/24ZoVdLBrU — 묵탕9리 (@mmt0114) December 16, 2019

K-pop girl group TWICE's member DAHYUN got sad as her manager did not allow her to go over a glass wall so that she could get closer to fans.On December 16, a recording for MBC's holiday special variety show 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships' took place at Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon.No other members of TWICE took part in the recording, but DAHYUN was there because she was emceeing the show.During the break from the recording, DAHYUN went over to an area where her fans were.They had come all the way to Incheon just to show support for her, so she wanted to interact with them at a closer distance.She then asked her manager if she could get closer to the fans over this glass wall that divided them.Unfortunately, her manager said no, and DAHYUN turned into the cutest sulky child after that.She tried to climb over the glass wall, lightly hit the glass wall in frustration and pulled a sad face.Fans burst into laughter after watching her adorable response, and told her, "It's okay!"(Credit= 'DoooooooVJ' 'TheFlowerDance' 'JYPETWICE' Twitter)(SBS Star)