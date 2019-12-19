SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Fans Smile Ear to Ear Seeing the Interaction Between GOT7 JACKSON & His Niece
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.19 11:41 View Count
Fans are finding the interaction between K-pop boy group GOT7's member JACKSON and his niece Aimee extremely adorable.

On December 17, Aimee updated her Instagram with a new photo.

The photo was of Aimee preparing Christmas gifts―chocolate and handwritten cards with lots of love.

In the caption, she explained that those gifts were for her teachers and classmates.JACKSON's nieceNot long after the upload, JACKSON came along and left a comment under the post that made everyone laugh.

JACKSON cutely wrote, "What about me?"

To this comment, Aimee replied, "I am going to see you soon, uncle." with a smile emoji.JACKSON's nieceAimee is JACKSON's 6-year older brother's daughter who currently lives in Sydney, Australia.

JACKSON said to have met Aimee for the very first time just over two years ago in 2017 when he visited Sydney for GOT7's concert tour.

Ever since then, JACKSON has been making more regular visits to Sydney and showing his endless love for Aimee on social media.JACKSON's niece(Credit= 'aimeeqianyu' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
