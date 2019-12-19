[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Goes to WINNER MINO's Art Exhibition

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK showed her support to her labelmate MINO of boy group WINNER by going to his first-ever art exhibition.On December 18, JENNIE shared photos of herself at MINO's art exhibition on Instagram.The first one was of JENNIE admiring pieces of MINO's artwork.There was also a photo of her and MINO posing like the character in the artwork in between them as well.Along with these photos, JENNIE wrote, "MINO, the rookie artist, congratulations!"A short while later, MINO posted a photo of him and JENNIE cutely making poses in his other artworks together.In the caption, MINO simply wrote, "Thanks, JENNIE."Currently, MINO's artworks are exhibited at Seongnam Arts Center for 'Special Exhibition for Emerging Artists 2019' (SEEA 2019).'SEEA' is a special exhibition that exhibits artworks of up-and-coming fine artists in Korea which is held December 17 until 25.(Credit= 'realllllmino' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)