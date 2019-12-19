SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Goes to WINNER MINO's Art Exhibition
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Goes to WINNER MINO's Art Exhibition

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.19 10:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Goes to WINNER MINOs Art Exhibition
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK showed her support to her labelmate MINO of boy group WINNER by going to his first-ever art exhibition.

On December 18, JENNIE shared photos of herself at MINO's art exhibition on Instagram.

The first one was of JENNIE admiring pieces of MINO's artwork.

There was also a photo of her and MINO posing like the character in the artwork in between them as well.

Along with these photos, JENNIE wrote, "MINO, the rookie artist, congratulations!"MINO's art exhibitionMINO's art exhibitionA short while later, MINO posted a photo of him and JENNIE cutely making poses in his other artworks together.

In the caption, MINO simply wrote, "Thanks, JENNIE."MINO's art exhibitionCurrently, MINO's artworks are exhibited at Seongnam Arts Center for 'Special Exhibition for Emerging Artists 2019' (SEEA 2019).

'SEEA' is a special exhibition that exhibits artworks of up-and-coming fine artists in Korea which is held December 17 until 25.MINO's art exhibition(Credit= 'realllllmino' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992