[SBS Star] CNBLUE Jung Yong Hwa Is Reportedly Making a Television Show Comeback

K-pop boy band CNBLUE's vocalist Jung Yong Hwa is reportedly making a television show comeback.On December 18, news outlet Sports DongA reported that Jung Yong Hwa will be joining SBS' 3-episode pilot television show.The report stated that Jung Yong Hwa is currently adjusting his timetable to fit the shooting schedule for this show.It is said to be about trot (old school K-pop) singers and other singers acting as their assistants leaving to Vietnam to perform on streets.Top trot singers such as Jang Yun Jung, Seol Woon-do, Kim Yeon-ja and more have recently confirmed to join the show.In response to this report, however, SBS stated, "Nothing has been decided yet. We are still in talks with Jung Yong Hwa about it at the moment."If he confirms to join the show, it will be his first appearance on television since he discharged from the military last month.Meanwhile, the production team is scheduled to kick off shooting in the beginning of January, and unveil the episodes during Lunar New Year.(Credit= 'jyheffect0622' Instagram)(SBS Star)