[SBS Star] EXO BAEKHYUN's Pre-debut Performance Videos Show His Unreal Popularity Back Then
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.18 17:34 View Count
K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN proved that his popularity was also unreal back when he was in high school.

Recently, BAEKHYUN's pre-debut performance videos started going around online.

They were videos of BAEKHYUN singing at a school music festival that took place at his high school―Jungwon High School in Bucheon.BAEKHYUNThe videos showed BAEKHYUN flawlessly singing songs on stage; he even hit the highest notes with ease.

While he was singing, lots of girls in the audience were heard screaming at the top of their lungs.
 
In another video, there was a guy who screamed, "Byun Baek-hyun!" (BAEKHYUN's full name) as loud as he could as well.

BAEKHYUN clearly managed to melt the hearts of all the girls and boys who came to the school music festival.

It seemed as if BAEKHYUN was already a superstar in Bucheon before he made debut as a member of EXO.
 
(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
