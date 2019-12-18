SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Shows the Deepest Gratitude to Fans During Her Recent Interview
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.18 14:41 View Count
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO expressed the deepest gratitude to fans during her recent interview.

On December 18, fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR released some photos of JISOO from her recent photo shoot.

In the photos, JISOO wore make-up and clothes that well-highlighted her cuteness as well as loveliness.JISOOAlong with the photos, the magazine also shared JISOO's interview.

During the interview, JISOO was asked what she had been up to for the last six months.

The K-pop star answered, "Following the end of our group's concert tour, I've been spending a lot of time by myself. I think that made me feel more at ease."

She continued, "I tend to use the majority of my time to sleep when I'm alone. It's quite fun, because I always have a dream."JISOOThen, JISOO talked about her fans, "When I'm on stage performing for fans, I see lots of them trying to capture everything that we do on camera. I get a sense of responsibility when I see that. That could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some people, you know."

She went on, "As a lucky person to receive that much love, I feel the need to return the love. This sort of experiences make who I am as JISOO of BLACKPINK, and are what drive me to work hard."

Lastly, she said, "I would like to say this to everyone, 'Thank you for being with me again this year!'"

(Credit= Harper's BAZAAR)

(SBS Star) 
