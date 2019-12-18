[SBS Star] SHINee JONGHYUN's Name Trends Online as Fans Around the World Commemorate Him

Fans all across the globe are commemorating K-pop boy group SHINee's member JONGHYUN on his death anniversary.From early in the morning of December 18, many fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to JONGHYUN.Not only did they show their continuous love for JONGHYUN, but they also each shared their own stories of how JONGHYUN had influenced them.Soon after, 'JONGHYUN_my_heart_will_always_stay_warm_thanks_to_you' in Korean and 'JONGHYUN' in English became the top hashtags trending on Twitter.JONGHYUN's management agency also remembered him by posting a photo of him with a caption, "We love you." on their social media.The photo was a black and white photo of JONGHYUN doing what he loved the most during his lifetime―singing for people.Back on December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN was found unconscious inside a residence complex located in Southern part of Seoul.JONGHYUN was immediately taken to the hospital, but passed away after failing to regain consciousness.Later, the police confirmed that JONGHYUN took his own life.(Credit= Twitter, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)