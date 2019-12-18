SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee JONGHYUN's Name Trends Online as Fans Around the World Commemorate Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SHINee JONGHYUN's Name Trends Online as Fans Around the World Commemorate Him

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.18 11:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SHINee JONGHYUNs Name Trends Online as Fans Around the World Commemorate Him
Fans all across the globe are commemorating K-pop boy group SHINee's member JONGHYUN on his death anniversary.

From early in the morning of December 18, many fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to JONGHYUN.

Not only did they show their continuous love for JONGHYUN, but they also each shared their own stories of how JONGHYUN had influenced them.

Soon after, 'JONGHYUN_my_heart_will_always_stay_warm_thanks_to_you' in Korean and 'JONGHYUN' in English became the top hashtags trending on Twitter.JONGHYUNJONGHYUN's management agency also remembered him by posting a photo of him with a caption, "We love you." on their social media.

The photo was a black and white photo of JONGHYUN doing what he loved the most during his lifetime―singing for people.JONGHYUNBack on December 18, 2017, JONGHYUN was found unconscious inside a residence complex located in Southern part of Seoul.

JONGHYUN was immediately taken to the hospital, but passed away after failing to regain consciousness.

Later, the police confirmed that JONGHYUN took his own life.

(Credit= Twitter, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992