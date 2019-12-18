SBS NEWS

SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Henry Reportedly Joins the Second Season of Netflix's Hit Comedy Drama 'Dramaworld'
SBS NEWS

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.18 10:43
K-pop artist/actor Henry is reportedly joining the second season of Netflix's hit comedy drama 'Dramaworld'.

On December 17, news outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that Henry was recently cast in the second season of 'Dramaworld' as the character named 'Seung-woo'.HenryThe first season of 'Dramaworld' was a major hit soon after it was unveiled in April 2016.

It was about an American college student 'Claire Duncan' addicted to Korean dramas getting magically transported into her all-time favorite Korean drama.

In the first season, actor Woo Do Hwan played the role of 'Seung-woo'.

'Seung-woo' owned a flower shop and helped 'Claire Duncan' defeat a masked villain who killed her friend's father.HenryIn regard to the report, however, Henry's management agency Monster Entertainment commented, "It's true that there has been talks about it, but nothing has been confirmed yet."

If Henry confirms to join the second season of 'Dramaworld', then it will be his first drama in three years following KBS' romantic comedy drama 'Oh My Venus'.

The shooting for the second season of 'Dramaworld' is to kick off in the beginning of next year after all the casting process is completed.Henry(Credit= 'henryl89' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
