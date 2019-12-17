[SBS Star] Yoon Du Jun's Happy Military Life Unveils Through Photos with His Fellow Soldiers

It was revealed how Yoon Du Jun of K-pop boy group Highlight is doing in the military.On December 16, one fan collected some recent photos of Yoon Du Jun online and shared them on a popular online community in a post.There were all photos that his fellow soldiers had recently uploaded online.The photos showed Yoon Du Jun in his military base, bonding well with them.Yoon Du Jun's happy smile and the way he is standing next to them suggested that they are close.Even though Yoon Du Jun is about 10 years older than they are, it seemed like their age gap got in the way of their friendship at all.In this post, the fan wrote, "I feel like Du Jun oppa is just getting more and more handsome in the military. Is it even possible to stop loving this guy? Don't you guys agree?"She continued, "I miss him a lot, but I'm relieved to see him doing well over there. Keep staying healthy, oppa. See you in about 100 days!"Yoon Du Jun began his military service in August 2018, and is expected to complete it in April 2020.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)