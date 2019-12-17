SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessica Shares What Similarities & Differences She Has with Krystal
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessica Shares What Similarities & Differences She Has with Krystal

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.17 16:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jessica Shares What Similarities & Differences She Has with Krystal
K-pop artist Jessica shared what similarities and differences she has with her younger sister Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x).

Recently, fashion magazine W Korea uploaded a video of Jessica's interview on YouTube.JessicaDuring the interview, Jessica was asked whether she thought she had a good athletic ability or not.

Jessica answered, "I've never been so athletic, really. But I've been taking Pilates classes and working out a lot, so I feel like I've become more athletic than before. I'm not very good at things that demand long term efforts though. I'm much better at short term stuff."
JessicaThe K-pop star continued, "My parents were athletes. They were each a gymnast and boxer. So, Krystal is noticeably athletic, unlike me."

She added, "Krystal and I are actually extremely different to each other. From our taste in music to fashion... We tend to like completely opposite things."JessicaThen, the interviewer asked, "In that case, what do you two have in common?"

Jessica immediately gave her answer, "We are both foodies. We love going around together searching for good restaurants."

She laughingly went on, "Our love for food is so great that it takes up about 80 percent of our conversation."
 

Although, Jessica and Krystal are five years apart, they are known to be very close to one another.

They are often referred to as 'Jung' sisters after their family name 'Jung'.

(Credit= 'W Korea 더블유 코리아' YouTube, 'jessica.syj' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992