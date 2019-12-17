[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Visits a Shopping Mall to See Fan-prepared Birthday Ads

In celebration of his birthday on December 16, actor Park Seo Jun went to see a meaningful gift prepared by his fans.On December 16, Park Seo Jun updated his Instagram with a short clip of himself strolling around a shopping mall located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.In the video, Park Seo Jun is wearing a hat and a mask to hide his identity from the public, casually walking around the busy shopping mall to see his birthday ads that were prepared by fans.Along with the video, Park Seo Jun wrote, "Thank you so much. I will greet you guys through and Instagram live at 7:15PM."Later that night, he fulfilled his promise and took some time to interact with his fans through the live broadcast.Born in 1988, Park Seo Jun just turned 31 this year.(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)