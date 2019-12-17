SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin's Real Couple-like Photos Unveil
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin's Real Couple-like Photos Unveil

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.17
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jins Real Couple-like Photos Unveil
Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's real couple-like lovely photos from a recent photo shoot were unveiled.

On December 16, Netflix released new photos of the main cast of their romance series 'Crash Landing on You' online.

The photos showed Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin wearing a similar style of clothes that went well together.Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinIn some photos, Son Ye-jin was seen hugging Hyun Bin and being playful with the collar of his coat at the same time.

In others, Hyun Bin put his arm around Son Ye-jin's shoulders while sitting/standing next to each other.

Their laughs as well as poses looked so natural that they almost looked as if they were a real couple here.Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin'Crash Landing on You' depicts a story between South Korean heiress 'Yoon Se-ri' (Son Ye-jin) and North Korean officer 'Ri Jung-hyuk' (Hyun Bin).

Yoon Se-ri accidentally lands in North Korea while paragliding and Ri Jung-hyuk tries to hide and protect her from the eye of others.

Then, without even knowing it themselves, they begin to fall in love with one another.
Son Ye-jin and Hyun BinSon Ye-jin and Hyun Bin(Credit= Netflix)

(SBS Star) 
