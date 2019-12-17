SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SF9 JAE YOON & TAE YANG Make Kimchi for Fans & Fans Laugh After Tasting It
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SF9 JAE YOON & TAE YANG Make Kimchi for Fans & Fans Laugh After Tasting It

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.17 11:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SF9 JAE YOON & TAE YANG Make Kimchi for Fans & Fans Laugh After Tasting It
K-pop boy group SF9's members JAE YOON and TAE YANG gifted some self-made kimchi to fans.

On December 15, a recording for MBC's holiday special variety show 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships' took place at Namdong Gymnasium, Incheon.SF9As the recording starts early in the morning and finishes late at night, K-pop groups prepared and gave their fans meals during the recording.

For lunch, bossam (thinly sliced boiled pork belly) and kimchi were given to FANTASY (the name of SF9's fandom).

To their surprise, they were given kimchi that JAE YOON and TAE YANG had made themselves.

Since kimchi is not easy to make and FANTASY had recently seen JAE YOON and TAE YANG making kimchi through a YouTube video, they were very much excited to actually try it.
 

Soon after FANTASY were given their lunch, however, loud laughs started coming from the area in the stadium where they were sitting.

It turned out the taste of kimchi was so horrible that they just could not stop laughing together.TAE YANG and JAE YOONLater, some FANTASY shared their opinion about JAE YOON and TAE YANG's kimchi online.

They laughingly commented, "I'm not going to lie. It tasted terrible haha. But at least I could taste their love.", "For some bizarre reason, it tasted like cabbage soaked in vinegar and soda!", "I had no idea that kimchi could even taste like this. We deeply appreciate your effort though. Thank you, boys!" and so on.

(Credit= 'lxoxex' Twitter, 'SF9' YouTube, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992