[SBS Star] IU Cutely Warns Her Fans to Stop Running at the Airport

Singer/actress IU warned her fans to stop running and pushing each other at the airport in the cutest way possible.On December 14, IU safely arrived back at Incheon International Airport after wrapping up her 'LOVE, POEM' concert in Manila, the Philippines.Following her arrival, IU shared an Instagram Story post to her fans who were there waiting for her at the airport.She wrote, "If only a single person falls over at the airport from this moment forward, I won't give you my business trip cookies anymore. - From your cookie fairy."Whenever she departs for her overseas schedule, IU is known for bringing local snacks as souvenirs for her fans at the airport.As some fans occasionally push each other to see her more closely, it seems like IU was worried about her fans' safety.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram)(SBS Star)