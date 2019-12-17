[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki to Leave His Agency of 7 Years; What's Next?

Actor Song Joong Ki has decided not to renew his contract with Blossom Entertainment, his management agency of seven years.On December 17, it was reported that Song Joong Ki will be leaving Blossom Entertainment as his exclusive contract with the agency expires at the end of this month.Industry insiders told media, "After wrapping up his 7-year journey with Blossom Entertainment, Song Joong Ki will set out his own new path very soon."In response to the report, Blossom Entertainment stated, "It is true that Song Joong Ki's contract with us will expire this December. We have reached to an agreement not to renew (his contract)."Regarding rumors of Song Joong Ki joining another management agency Kakao M, Kakao M stated, "The reports are not true. We have not tried to recruit Song Joong Ki."With no specific details shared about his future steps, Song Joong Ki is expected to be a free agent actor for the time being.(Credit= Blossom Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)