[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Becomes the Owner of a Multi-billion Won Building in Seoul

K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN has become the owner of a building in Sangdo-dong, Seoul.On December 16, news outlet Maeil Business Newspaper reported that SEHUN recently purchased a building for 3.3 billion won (approximately 2.9 million dollars).According to the report, SEHUN signed a real estate contract for a six-story building near Sangdo Subway Station back in September.The full payment was said to have been made in about a few months after that in November.After the news broke, one local real estate agent commented, "SEHUN's building is situated right on the side of the main street. Due to this excellent location, he will have zero issues finding tenants."The real estate agent added, "It is also in front of a luxury apartment complex that is currently under construction. It is scheduled to be completed in 2021, and lots of people are going to be moving in to the complex following the completion."He/she wrapped up by saying, "The building is a great investment."(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)