[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUN Gets Extremely Shy After Making a Heart with APRIL NAEUN
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.16 18:08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NCT JAEHYUN Gets Extremely Shy After Making a Heart with APRIL NAEUN
K-pop boy group NCT's member JAEHYUN was spotted getting extremely shy after making a heart with girl group APRIL's member NAEUN.

On December 15 episode of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo', the hosts JAEHYUN and NAEUN's Christmas-special performance to a song 'My Only Wish' was aired.

They showed off the perfect chemistry, and were both flawless in every way.
 

Fans had fallen in love with their performance that they rushed to watch the behind-the-scenes video of it as soon as it was uploaded online.

While watching the behind-the-scenes video, they found a part that made them laugh and smile ear to ear.

In the performance video that was aired, the two stars had perfectly made a heart with their hands at the very end.JAEHYUN and NAEUNWhat fans found in the behind-the-scenes video though was JAEHYUN getting shy really shy after making a heart with NAEUN.

For the first couple of seconds after making a heart, JAEHYUN smiled towards the camera, pretending as if he was completely okay with it.JAEHYUN and NAEUNBut immediately after the camera stopped rolling, he looked up at the ceiling, looking ever-so shy.

Then, he even ran away from the stage and awkwardly laughed.

A lot of fans are unable to stop watching this part where it shows JAEHYUN's super shy reaction, because it is simply so cute.
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo, 'SBS KPOP PLAY' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
