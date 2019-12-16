SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares How Fussy Kim Jong-kook Was When He Dated His Ex-girlfriend
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares How Fussy Kim Jong-kook Was When He Dated His Ex-girlfriend

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.16 17:19 Updated 2019.12.16 17:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares How Fussy Kim Jong-kook Was When He Dated His Ex-girlfriend
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul shared how fussy singer Kim Jong-kook used to be when he was dating his ex-girlfriend.

On December 15 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul revealed Kim Jong-kook's past.

In this episode, 'My Little Old Boy' showed Kim Jong-kook, HeeChul, hip-hop artist DINDIN and singer Lee Sang Min casually talking about their past in one afternoon.Kim Jong-kook, HeeChulKim Jong-kook, HeeChulDuring their conversation, HeeChul suddenly said, "Oh, I just remembered one of Jong-kook's ex-girlfriends telling me about Jong-kook in the past. It was about 10 years ago, but apparently, Jong-kook was extremely fussy about everything."

HeeChul went on, "I heard that he even stopped her from getting a driver's license, because he thought it would be too dangerous."

He added, "She said that Jong-kook was a great person and gave her lots of love, but he was a little too particular for her. Jong-kook had many of these set rules, and it was too hard for her to understand them."

In response to this remark, Kim Jong-kook awkwardly laughed and explained, "I don't push my girlfriend to do or not do anything though. As for the driver's license, I was still young at that time, and just worried that she would get involved in a car accident or something."
 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992