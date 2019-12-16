SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU Awes at Filipino Fans' Pronunciation While Singing 'Heart' Together
Singer/actress IU was left impressed with her Filipino fans' pronunciation while singing her song 'Heart' together at her concert in Manila.

On December 13, IU met her fans in the Philippines through her ongoing Asia concert tour 'LOVE, POEM'.

By the end of the concert, IU expressed her gratitude to her Filipino UAENAs (IU's official fan club) by giving multiple encore stages to them.

During her 'Heart' stage, fans sang along her song and even sang the song without IU's guidance; left IU very impressed with their Korean pronunciation.
IUIUAfter the concert, IU took her Instagram to share how much she awed at the local UAENAs' version of 'Heart'.

Along with the video of the audience singing the song, IU wrote in the caption, "Manila's 'Heart' and their pronunciation was more accurate than mine. Salamat po (Thank you)."
IUYou can listen to Filipino UAENAs passionately singing 'Heart' at IU's concert in the video below:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

나보다 발음 정확한 Manila의 마음�� SALAMAT PO

이지금(@dlwlrma)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'Lullaby' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
