[SBS Star] IU Awes at Filipino Fans' Pronunciation While Singing 'Heart' Together

Singer/actress IU was left impressed with her Filipino fans' pronunciation while singing her song 'Heart' together at her concert in Manila.On December 13, IU met her fans in the Philippines through her ongoing Asia concert tour 'LOVE, POEM'.By the end of the concert, IU expressed her gratitude to her Filipino UAENAs (IU's official fan club) by giving multiple encore stages to them.During her 'Heart' stage, fans sang along her song and even sang the song without IU's guidance; left IU very impressed with their Korean pronunciation.After the concert, IU took her Instagram to share how much she awed at the local UAENAs' version of 'Heart'.Along with the video of the audience singing the song, IU wrote in the caption, "Manila's 'Heart' and their pronunciation was more accurate than mine. Salamat po (Thank you)."You can listen to Filipino UAENAs passionately singing 'Heart' at IU's concert in the video below:(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'Lullaby' YouTube)(SBS Star)