[SBS Star] Fans Demand YG Entertainment to Take Care of BLACKPINK's Promotions

Fans of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK are demanding YG Entertainment to let the group promote more actively.Recently, BLACKPINK's fandom―BLINK―trended a hashtag '#BLINKsDemandforBLACKPINK' worldwide to express their disappointment towards YG Entertainment for their lack of BLACKPINK promotions.Fans pointed out that the two promised comebacks in 2019 were not fulfilled, and that the agency provide zero chances to BLACKPINK to promote more actively.Some fans even spent their own money to place a truck with an electric billboard showing their message to YG Entertainment.The bus was spotted around YG Entertainment headquarters located in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul.The messages on the truck's billboard reads, 'Group's comeback more than two times of in a year', 'Release of the promised members' solo songs', 'Active promotions in Korea, including variety show, radio show, event appearances', 'Attendance in award ceremonies and year-end festivals'.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has had no comebacks since its 'Kill This Love' promotions back in April this year.Although it was previously promised to release solo songs for ROSÉ, JISOO, and LISA, only JENNIE has released her solo song 'SOLO' in November 2018.(Credit= 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram, 'BLACKPINK4WAYS' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)