[SBS Star] Suzy's Calm Response to Comments Make Everyone Burst into Laughter

Singer/actress Suzy replied to her fans' comments on Instagram; and her calm response brings a good laughter to everyone.On December 15, Suzy updated her Instagram with a series of selfies.Along with the photos, Suzy wrote, "First selfies in a while."Of course, her fans flooded the post with comments praising how beautiful she is, and Suzy calmly replied to each of these comments.Some of her comments include:"Unnie, you're like a Golden Retriever." / "Well, thanks...""Unnie, please call my name." / "Tell me your name...""Please call my name. It's Park Jae Young. That's my wish." / "Park Jae Young...""BAEtiful, SUtiful, ZYtiful." / "Oh well...""If you reply to my comment, then I'm gonna go study. If not, I'm just lie down here!" / "Just go...""Bae Suzy is soooo cute, I wanna bite her!" / "That... That's a bit...""Please learn how to take good selfies.." / "What about my selfies..."(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)