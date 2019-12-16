SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy's Calm Response to Comments Make Everyone Burst into Laughter
[SBS Star] Suzy's Calm Response to Comments Make Everyone Burst into Laughter

Published 2019.12.16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzys Calm Response to Comments Make Everyone Burst into Laughter
Singer/actress Suzy replied to her fans' comments on Instagram; and her calm response brings a good laughter to everyone.

On December 15, Suzy updated her Instagram with a series of selfies.

Along with the photos, Suzy wrote, "First selfies in a while."
SuzyOf course, her fans flooded the post with comments praising how beautiful she is, and Suzy calmly replied to each of these comments.

Some of her comments include:
Suzy"Unnie, you're like a Golden Retriever." / "Well, thanks..."

"Unnie, please call my name." / "Tell me your name..."

"Please call my name. It's Park Jae Young. That's my wish." / "Park Jae Young..."

"BAEtiful, SUtiful, ZYtiful." / "Oh well..."
Suzy"If you reply to my comment, then I'm gonna go study. If not, I'm just lie down here!" / "Just go..."

"Bae Suzy is soooo cute, I wanna bite her!" / "That... That's a bit..."

"Please learn how to take good selfies.." / "What about my selfies..."

(Credit= 'skuukzky' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
