SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Tears Up After Adopting a Rescue Dog with DAWN
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Tears Up After Adopting a Rescue Dog with DAWN

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.16 14:29 Updated 2019.12.16 14:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Tears Up After Adopting a Rescue Dog with DAWN
K-pop artist HyunA cried after adopting a rescue dog with her boyfriend another K-pop artist DAWN.

On December 15, DAWN shared a photo of him holding a dog in his arm.

Along with the photo, DAWN wrote, "This dog is my newest family member." with a heart emoji next to it.DAWNA couple of minutes later, DAWN shared a video of HyunA petting the dog and shedding tears at the same time.

In the video, HyunA commented, "This makes me so emotional. We really should have brought him/her to us sooner though."

Then, DAWN sweetly told HyunA, "It's all okay. He/she is our baby now."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

아프지말자��

hyojong(@hyojong_1994)님의 공유 게시물님,


As many of his followers asked whether the dog was a rescue dog, DAWN answered, "Yes, we adopted a rescue dog."

He continued, "Please don't buy dogs. Adopt them, everyone."DAWNBack in 2013, HyunA had already once adopted a dog 'Aa-rang', who was rescued in Cheonggyecheon, Seoul.

(Credit= 'hyojong_1994' 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992