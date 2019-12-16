[SBS Star] VIDEO: HyunA Tears Up After Adopting a Rescue Dog with DAWN

K-pop artist HyunA cried after adopting a rescue dog with her boyfriend another K-pop artist DAWN.On December 15, DAWN shared a photo of him holding a dog in his arm.Along with the photo, DAWN wrote, "This dog is my newest family member." with a heart emoji next to it.A couple of minutes later, DAWN shared a video of HyunA petting the dog and shedding tears at the same time.In the video, HyunA commented, "This makes me so emotional. We really should have brought him/her to us sooner though."Then, DAWN sweetly told HyunA, "It's all okay. He/she is our baby now."As many of his followers asked whether the dog was a rescue dog, DAWN answered, "Yes, we adopted a rescue dog."He continued, "Please don't buy dogs. Adopt them, everyone."Back in 2013, HyunA had already once adopted a dog 'Aa-rang', who was rescued in Cheonggyecheon, Seoul.(Credit= 'hyojong_1994' 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)