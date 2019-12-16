SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Pays for a Fan's Meal at the Restaurant
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.16 11:39 Updated 2019.12.16 11:41 View Count
Actor Kang Ha Neul paid for a fan's meal at the restaurant after finding out she was his fan.

On December 15, one person claiming to be a fan of Kang Ha Neul shared a post online.

The post included a cropped photo of Kang Ha Neul that she had taken with him.Kang Ha NeulAlong with the photo, the fan wrote, "I must have used all my luck this year today or something. I feel like the luckiest fan in the world right now!"

She continued, "I met Kang Ha Neul at the restaurant and told him that I was his fan. Not only I got to take a photo with him, but it turned out he also secretly had paid for my food and drinks before he left."Kang Ha NeulShe added, "I've been a huge fan of him for ages and I cannot be happier. I think I'll be happy for the rest of my life!"

Kang Ha Neul was said to be at the restaurant having a meal with his fellow cast and production team of an upcoming play 'A Dream-like Story' (literal title) at that time.A Dream-like StoryKang Ha NeulUnder the fan's post, a lot of people left comment such as, "What an amazing guy!", "No way! I'm so jealous!", "He truly is thoughtful and kind." and so on.

(Credit= Online Community, CJ ENM, TH Company, SEM Company)

(SBS Star)  
