[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Pays for a Fan's Meal at the Restaurant

Actor Kang Ha Neul paid for a fan's meal at the restaurant after finding out she was his fan.On December 15, one person claiming to be a fan of Kang Ha Neul shared a post online.The post included a cropped photo of Kang Ha Neul that she had taken with him.Along with the photo, the fan wrote, "I must have used all my luck this year today or something. I feel like the luckiest fan in the world right now!"She continued, "I met Kang Ha Neul at the restaurant and told him that I was his fan. Not only I got to take a photo with him, but it turned out he also secretly had paid for my food and drinks before he left."She added, "I've been a huge fan of him for ages and I cannot be happier. I think I'll be happy for the rest of my life!"Kang Ha Neul was said to be at the restaurant having a meal with his fellow cast and production team of an upcoming play 'A Dream-like Story' (literal title) at that time.Under the fan's post, a lot of people left comment such as, "What an amazing guy!", "No way! I'm so jealous!", "He truly is thoughtful and kind." and so on.(Credit= Online Community, CJ ENM, TH Company, SEM Company)(SBS Star)