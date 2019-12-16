[SBS Star] V Shows Discomfort About Some People Purposely Sitting Next to Him on a Flight

K-pop boy group BTS' member V expressed the struggles that he has due to some obsessive fans.On December 15, V held a live broadcast for about 40 minutes.During the live broadcast, V carefully shared why BTS travels on a private jet instead of a commercial flight.V sat quietly for a while before discussing this topic.V said, "You know how we take the private jet, right? We actually would like to take a commercial flight, but there is a reason why we can't."The K-pop star continued, "Some people find out about our flight information in advance and sit in a seat either in front of or right next to us. So, we are unable to rest comfortably throughout our flight."Then, he said, "I honestly would like them to stop doing that. It's really creepy. It really is."Since last year, BTS has been taking the private jet when going around the world for the group's overseas concert and fan meeting tour.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)