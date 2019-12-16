SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] V Shows Discomfort About Some People Purposely Sitting Next to Him on a Flight
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] V Shows Discomfort About Some People Purposely Sitting Next to Him on a Flight

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.16 10:38 Updated 2019.12.16 10:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] V Shows Discomfort About Some People Purposely Sitting Next to Him on a Flight
K-pop boy group BTS' member V expressed the struggles that he has due to some obsessive fans.

On December 15, V held a live broadcast for about 40 minutes.VDuring the live broadcast, V carefully shared why BTS travels on a private jet instead of a commercial flight.

V sat quietly for a while before discussing this topic.VV said, "You know how we take the private jet, right? We actually would like to take a commercial flight, but there is a reason why we can't."

The K-pop star continued, "Some people find out about our flight information in advance and sit in a seat either in front of or right next to us. So, we are unable to rest comfortably throughout our flight."

Then, he said, "I honestly would like them to stop doing that. It's really creepy. It really is."
 
Since last year, BTS has been taking the private jet when going around the world for the group's overseas concert and fan meeting tour.

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992