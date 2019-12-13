SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ROSE Gives a Cute Warning to YERI Wanting JISOO's Phone Number

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.13 17:31
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ gave a cute warning to another girl group Red Velvet's member YERI, who wanted her fellow member JISOO's phone number.

Recently, ROSÉ communicated with fans through a live broadcast on Instagram.

Thousands of people were watching her broadcast, including YERI and JISOO.ROSEDuring the broadcast, JISOO and YERI actively engaged in their own conversation in the comment section.

JISOO said, "Didn't we say we were going to get some Korean barbecue some time?"

YERI commented, "Unnie, but I don't have your phone number."

After seeing her comment, JISOO responded, "How come? How is that even possible?"

YERI said, "Ohhh I'd better ask SEULGI for your number!"ROSEFor a while, ROSÉ remained silent, enjoying herself watching their conversation with a smile on her face.

Then, ROSÉ suddenly burst out laughing as if something had just sprung to her mind.

ROSÉ said, "Don't ask for JISOO's number, YERI. She'll message and call you every time when she feels bored!"
 

All members of BLACKPINK and Red Velvet are known to be very close to each other; their fans even refer to their friendship as 'Black Velvet friendship'.

(Credit= 'roses_are_rosie' 'yerimiese' 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
