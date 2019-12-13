SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Updates Fans Following Her Injury at the Airport
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Updates Fans Following Her Injury at the Airport

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.13 17:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Updates Fans Following Her Injury at the Airport
JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE gave an update to her worried fans for the first time since her recent incident at the airport.

On December 8, JIHYO injured her leg after she tripped over a fan who had fallen on the floor at the airport.

She was immediately helped up by her fellow members, but she ended up burst into tears and hobbled off injured.
JIHYOOn the same day, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment released an official statement that they will take strong actions against fans who excessively follows their artists to take pictures at public areas.

▶ [SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Releases Statements Regarding TWICE JIHYO's Injury & NAYEON's Stalker

Then on December 13, JIHYO updated the group's Instagram for the first time in a while.
JIHYOAlong with a cute selfie of herself, JIHYO wrote, "Today's another cold day. Let's end the day safely and warmly everyone! Good night."

Fans expressed their relief and happiness to see JIHYO feeling much better by flooding her post with loving comments.

They wrote, "Thank you for giving us an update, JIHYO!", "Take care of your health. Your condition is the top priority.", "Don't get hurt and stay happy unnie. We are here for you! Always!", and more.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'twicetagram' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992