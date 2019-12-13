[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Updates Fans Following Her Injury at the Airport

JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE gave an update to her worried fans for the first time since her recent incident at the airport.On December 8, JIHYO injured her leg after she tripped over a fan who had fallen on the floor at the airport.She was immediately helped up by her fellow members, but she ended up burst into tears and hobbled off injured.On the same day, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment released an official statement that they will take strong actions against fans who excessively follows their artists to take pictures at public areas.Then on December 13, JIHYO updated the group's Instagram for the first time in a while.Along with a cute selfie of herself, JIHYO wrote, "Today's another cold day. Let's end the day safely and warmly everyone! Good night."Fans expressed their relief and happiness to see JIHYO feeling much better by flooding her post with loving comments.They wrote, "Thank you for giving us an update, JIHYO!", "Take care of your health. Your condition is the top priority.", "Don't get hurt and stay happy unnie. We are here for you! Always!", and more.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'twicetagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)