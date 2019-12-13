SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] This High School Student Reveals He Got Casting Offers More Than 14 Times
The story of a high school student who turned down multiple casting offers from entertainment agencies has been gaining a nationwide attention.

On December 12 episode of tvN's 'Problematic Men', the cast members visited Korean Minjok Leadership Academy, one of the most prestigious boarding schools in South Korea.

During their visit, the cast members met a student named Lee Seung-hyo, who turned down his chance to debut as a K-pop star to focus on his academic goals.
Problematic MenLee Seung-hyo confessed that he received numerous casting offers from multiple entertainment agencies, including JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment.

He said, "When I was in middle school, I was street cast about 14 times. SM Entertainment tried four times, and JYP Entertainment tried once."
Problematic MenWhen asked why he did not take their offers, Lee Seung-hyo said, "To be honest, I kind of wanted to do it but my parents encouraged me to rather focus on studying."
Problematic MenThe student revealed that he is currently studying computer engineering, and that he plans to enroll in an Ivy League college or M.I.T.

(Credit= tvN Problematic Men)

(SBS Star) 
