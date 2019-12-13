SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan SEJEONG Cleverly Responds to a Hater Degrading All K-pop Stars
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan SEJEONG Cleverly Responds to a Hater Degrading All K-pop Stars

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.13 14:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan SEJEONG Cleverly Responds to a Hater Degrading All K-pop Stars
K-pop girl group gugudan's member SEJEONG cleverly responded to a comment by a hater degrading all K-pop stars and their hard work.

On December 12, SEJEONG went live on NAVER V LIVE while moving in a car.SEJEONGDuring the live broadcast, SEJEONG read and answered some comments getting in.
 
While doing so, SEJEONG happened to come across one comment that said, "K-pop stars are nothing but a puppet singing and dancing to make money."

Right after reading this comment out loud, SEJEONG responded, "What's wrong with singing and dancing to make money? Doesn't everyone do what they do to earn money?"SEJEONGSEJEONG continued with a smile, "Also, we are good at what we do, aren't we? I think we're pretty cool."

She added, "I'm actually proud of us. It's more like, aren't K-pop stars awesome for making money for singing and dancing?"

After hearing SEJEONG's response, others watching the live broadcast commented, "Wow, this is one impressive response!", "Let's give it up for SEJEONG, everybody!", "This is why I love SEJEONG so much." and so on.
 
Meanwhile, SEJEONG is actively promoting her special solo single 'Tunnel' that was released on December 2.

(Credit= 'clean_0828' Instagram, 'gugudan' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992