[SBS Star] VIDEO: gugudan SEJEONG Cleverly Responds to a Hater Degrading All K-pop Stars

빻은 댓글) 돈 벌려고 춤추고 노래하는 꼭두각시 k-pop 아이돌



돈 벌려고 춤추고 노래하는게 뭐 어때서? 사람들이 다 돈 벌죠 뭐. 근데 잘하잖아요. 멋지고 예쁘고. 자랑스러운데?! 춤추고 노래해서 예쁘고 멋지게 돈 버는 그 모습 너무 멋있지 않아요? pic.twitter.com/XNrzAc3p21 — 나들 #김세정_터널_들어보세요 (@ND0828) December 12, 2019

K-pop girl group gugudan's member SEJEONG cleverly responded to a comment by a hater degrading all K-pop stars and their hard work.On December 12, SEJEONG went live on NAVER V LIVE while moving in a car.During the live broadcast, SEJEONG read and answered some comments getting in.While doing so, SEJEONG happened to come across one comment that said, "K-pop stars are nothing but a puppet singing and dancing to make money."Right after reading this comment out loud, SEJEONG responded, "What's wrong with singing and dancing to make money? Doesn't everyone do what they do to earn money?"SEJEONG continued with a smile, "Also, we are good at what we do, aren't we? I think we're pretty cool."She added, "I'm actually proud of us. It's more like, aren't K-pop stars awesome for making money for singing and dancing?"After hearing SEJEONG's response, others watching the live broadcast commented, "Wow, this is one impressive response!", "Let's give it up for SEJEONG, everybody!", "This is why I love SEJEONG so much." and so on.Meanwhile, SEJEONG is actively promoting her special solo single 'Tunnel' that was released on December 2.(Credit= 'clean_0828' Instagram, 'gugudan' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)