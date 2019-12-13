SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO KAI Talks About His Father's Full Support While Pursuing His Dream
[SBS Star] EXO KAI Talks About His Father's Full Support While Pursuing His Dream

Published 2019.12.13 13:45 Updated 2019.12.13 13:51
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO KAI Talks About His Fathers Full Support While Pursuing His Dream
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO shared how he started dancing and how his father supported him while chasing his dream to become a top performer.

Recently, KAI was featured in the film 'The Performers', a short fictional documentary film that tells the story of KAI's childhood and how he started dancing.
KAIKAI said, "My father really liked drawing when he was little. However, because of his parents' objection, he ultimately gave up his dream."

He continued, "One day while I was watching the TV, a dance appeared on the TV screen. I was like, 'Oh, what is that? Dad, I want to learn that too.' He immediately sent me to a dance class the next day. It was fun, and I felt free."
KAIHe went on, "After that, I moved to Seoul with my sisters and my mother. That was when I started to learn dance professionally. My dad stayed behind in our hometown to financially support me pursuing my dream. That is because he knows how it feels to give up one's dream."
KAIYou can watch the full video below.
 

(Credit= 'GUCCI' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
