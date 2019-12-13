SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum in Talks to Lead a New Drama with Park So Dam
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum in Talks to Lead a New Drama with Park So Dam

Actor Park Bo Gum is considering making a small screen comeback with a new drama alongside actress Park So Dam.

On December 13, it was reported that Park Bo Gum has been offered a lead role in tvN's upcoming drama 'The Record of Youth' (literal translation).
Park Bo GumFollowing the news, Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment stated, "It is true that Park Bo Gum has received an offer to join the drama. He is currently looking over the scripts."

'The Record of Youth' is a drama that tells the story of youths in the professional modeling industry, written by Ha Myung-hee of 'Doctors' and 'Degree of Love' and directed by Ahn Gil-ho of 'Memories of the Alhambra' and 'Watcher'.

Park So Dam is also in talks to play the female lead in the drama.
Park So DamMeanwhile, no other details including the air date of the drama has not been announced yet.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
