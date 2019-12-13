SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Tells What Happened in Thailand Due to His Immense Popularity
[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Tells What Happened in Thailand Due to His Immense Popularity

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.13 11:07

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.13 11:07 View Count
Actor Jung il Woo shared some intriguing stories that happened to him due to his immense popularity.

On December 13 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together', Jung il Woo made a guest appearance.

During the talk, Jung il Woo said, "I gained a lot of popularity thanks to my debut project 'High Kick!'. At that time though, I would receive like 400 to 500 calls on my mobile phone a day. It was driving me insane, so I went to change my number one day. To my surprise, as soon as I got out of the customer service center, I received messages from fans saying, 'Oppa, congratulations on changing your phone number.'"

He continued, "There was also this time when some fans would find out the number to my grandmother's house. They called her and said things like, 'Thank you for raising your grandchild well.' It was crazy."Jung il WooThen, Jung il Woo revealed that something very interesting occurred when he went on a trip to Bangkok, Thailand after wrapping up his drama 'Moon Embracing the Sun' in 2012.

Jung il Woo said, "I went to Bangkok with my friend from middle school then. I got really bored while chilling by the hotel's rooftop pool and shared a photo of the pool on my social media. Under the photo, I jokingly wrote, 'Guess where I am!'"Jung il WooThe actor went on, "The next morning, I went down to the lobby to head out and the lobby was filled with fans. It turned out they had looked into all hotels in Asia with a rooftop pool. From that moment, Thai fans would follow me around all places where I went. To make matters worse, I had lost my phone; I had left it in a cab. So, I couldn't ask my manager for help or anything."

He added, "At that point, I just gave up on everything and decided to enjoy the day with fans. I paid for their food at the restaurant, and we went to visit tourist places together. It was my first time in South East Asia, and they were pretty much like my tour guide."Jung il Woo(Credit= KBS Happy Together)

(SBS Star) 
