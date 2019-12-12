[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su Unveils Luxurious Home & Reveals He Used to Live in a No-bathrroom House

Kim Jun Su of K-pop boy group JYJ unveiled his extravagant home and revealed that he used to live in a house with no bathroom in the past.On December 11, the first episode of MBC's television show 'Share House' featuring Kim Jun Su was aired.On this day, Kim Jun Su revealed his luxurious home located in the 123-story building where he lives alone.During the interview, he said, "It was fun living here at first. But now, I feel lonely sometimes. It's because this place is so big, but I live by myself."Then, Kim Jun Su shared his past when he could only dream of living in a place like his current home.The K-pop star said, "When I was young, me and my family lived in a house where there was no bathroom. We often had to take care of our business in the kitchen. We were extremely poor."He continued, "At that time, I always thought to myself, 'I'm going to get myself a really nice place to live when I start earning money.'"Kim Jun Su debuted as a member of SM Entertainment's boy group TVXQ! in 2004, then left the management agency in 2012 after a long legal dispute.(Credit= MBC Share House)(SBS Star)