SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Cho Bo Ah in Talks to Lead a New Fantasy Drama Together
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Cho Bo Ah in Talks to Lead a New Fantasy Drama Together

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.12 17:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Cho Bo Ah in Talks to Lead a New Fantasy Drama Together
Actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Cho Bo Ah are in talks to join an upcoming fantasy drama as leads.

On December 12, it was reported that Lee Dong Wook and Cho Bo Ah has been offered a role in tvN's upcoming romantic-fantasy drama 'Tale of Gumiho' (literal translation).
Lee Dong Wook, Cho Bo AhA source from tvN stated, "Lee Dong Wook is currently reviewing the script, and Cho Bo Ah has also been offered a role."

Following the report, the management agencies of both actors stated that they are positively looking over the script.
Lee Dong WookIf they accept the offer, Lee Dong Wook will play the role of Gumiho, a mythological nine-tailed fox, who once ruled as a living god of the Mountain Baekdu.

He now works as a public official between this world and underworld, cleaning up the mess left behind by those who disturb the world.
Cho Bo AhCho Bo Ah will play the role of a TV broadcast producer named 'Nam Ji-ah', who is obsessed with hunting down the mythological creature.

Meanwhile, 'Tale of Gumiho' is expected to premiere in the first half of 2020.

(Credit= sidusHQ, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992