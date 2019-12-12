[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook & Cho Bo Ah in Talks to Lead a New Fantasy Drama Together

Actor Lee Dong Wook and actress Cho Bo Ah are in talks to join an upcoming fantasy drama as leads.On December 12, it was reported that Lee Dong Wook and Cho Bo Ah has been offered a role in tvN's upcoming romantic-fantasy drama 'Tale of Gumiho' (literal translation).A source from tvN stated, "Lee Dong Wook is currently reviewing the script, and Cho Bo Ah has also been offered a role."Following the report, the management agencies of both actors stated that they are positively looking over the script.If they accept the offer, Lee Dong Wook will play the role of Gumiho, a mythological nine-tailed fox, who once ruled as a living god of the Mountain Baekdu.He now works as a public official between this world and underworld, cleaning up the mess left behind by those who disturb the world.Cho Bo Ah will play the role of a TV broadcast producer named 'Nam Ji-ah', who is obsessed with hunting down the mythological creature.Meanwhile, 'Tale of Gumiho' is expected to premiere in the first half of 2020.(Credit= sidusHQ, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)(SBS Star)