[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares His Worries About Not Being Able to Dance Anymore

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.12 17:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares His Worries About Not Being Able to Dance Anymore
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul shared his worries about not being able to dance anymore due to injury.

On December 9 episode of KBS' talk show 'Ask Us Anything' (literal translation), HeeChul shared what his major concern is these days.

HeeChul said, "I love music, I really do, and I want to continue doing music. But the thing is, I can't dance anymore."

The K-pop star was referring to his severe car accident injury from 2006.HeeChulHeeChul said, "I got my last check-up done about five years ago. My doctor told me that I could no longer run or dance. Apparently, it would be very dangerous for me to do so."

He continued, "The doctor's words came as a real shock to me, because I danced for a living. I initially thought, 'Okay, what am I going to do with my life now? How am I going to earn money?' Thankfully though, I found my place on television shows after that."HeeChulHeeChul said, "Whenever I went on a concert tour with Super Junior members though, I felt terrible. They would sweat so much while I didn't. I was even using the lift to the stage from backstage as well. Once, I thought to myself, 'Is this okay? Is this really something that I want?'"

He added, "But I didn't want to stop doing music; I still really wanted to do it. I'm just worried what my fans would say about me if I release solo tracks, since I can't promote alongside my fellow group members. I know that a lot of them want to listen to my music, but I feel like they might feel betrayed." HeeChulDue to his leg injury, HeeChul has been opting out from a lot of Super Junior performances for the past several years.

(Credit= KBS Ask Us Anything)

(SBS Star)   
