SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Gets Promoted as an Honorary Fire Captain
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Gets Promoted as an Honorary Fire Captain

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.12 16:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Gets Promoted as an Honorary Fire Captain
Actor Park Hae Jin got promoted as an honorary fire captain for his continuous warm support for firefighters.

Previously on November 12, 2018, the National Fire Agency appointed Park Hae Jin as an honorary firefighter.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Becomes an Honorary Firefighter for His Good Deeds

Ever since then, Park Hae Jin has played a big role in promoting the importance of firefighters throughout the country.Park Hae JinThen on December 9, Park Hae Jin was named as an honorary fire captain at a special ceremony that took place at Sejong Government Building, Sejong-si.

During the acceptance speech, Park Hae Jin stated, "The word 'firefighter' itself makes me go all emotional. Firefighters are the greatest people who protect us unconditionally."

The actor continued, "I'm feel greatly honored to receive such return when I was only doing little things I could do for them."

He added, "As an honorary fire captain, I will continue doing my best to raise public's awareness towards firefighters. Thank you so much, everyone."Park Hae JinEven before becoming an honorary firefighter last year, Park Hae Jin showed his support to firefighters in his own ways.

He had carried out activities such as taking part in an awareness campaign, shooting a promotional video and calendar in collaboration with the National Fire Agency with no payment and so on.Park Hae Jin(Credit= Mountain Movement)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992