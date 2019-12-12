SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet Announces Its Comeback with a Spooky Teaser
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet Announces Its Comeback with a Spooky Teaser

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.12 16:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet Announces Its Comeback with a Spooky Teaser
K-pop girl group Red Velvet is confirmed to make another comeback of the year with a repackaged album.

On December 12, Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled the two teaser poster images for the group's upcoming repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival: Finale'.
Red VelvetOne teaser image features the five members of Red Velvet in wedding dresses in a dark forest, covering their face with thick veils; hinting at the upcoming album's eerie, spooky concept.

Along with the image, the message on the poster says, "Don't be afraid of the dark. The fireworks will light up the sky."
Red VelvetThe second teaser image simply shows the message, "Stay in the magic even after dark. The fireworks start."

According to SM Entertainment, 'The ReVe Festival: Finale' is the final album of Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival' series.
Red VelvetThe group previously released 'The ReVe Festival: Day 1' featuring the title track 'Zimzalabim' in June and 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' featuring the title track 'Umpah Umpah' in August this year.
Red VelvetThe upcoming album will include 12 tracks from the two previous albums along with four brand-new tracks.

Meanwhile, 'The ReVe Festival: Finale' is set to be released on December 23.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992