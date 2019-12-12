[SBS Star] Red Velvet Announces Its Comeback with a Spooky Teaser

K-pop girl group Red Velvet is confirmed to make another comeback of the year with a repackaged album.On December 12, Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled the two teaser poster images for the group's upcoming repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival: Finale'.One teaser image features the five members of Red Velvet in wedding dresses in a dark forest, covering their face with thick veils; hinting at the upcoming album's eerie, spooky concept.Along with the image, the message on the poster says, "Don't be afraid of the dark. The fireworks will light up the sky."The second teaser image simply shows the message, "Stay in the magic even after dark. The fireworks start."According to SM Entertainment, 'The ReVe Festival: Finale' is the final album of Red Velvet's 'The ReVe Festival' series.The group previously released 'The ReVe Festival: Day 1' featuring the title track 'Zimzalabim' in June and 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' featuring the title track 'Umpah Umpah' in August this year.The upcoming album will include 12 tracks from the two previous albums along with four brand-new tracks.Meanwhile, 'The ReVe Festival: Finale' is set to be released on December 23.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)