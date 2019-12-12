SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] NU'EST MINHYUN Has Never Been in a Relationship in His Life?
Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.12 14:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] NUEST MINHYUN Has Never Been in a Relationship in His Life?
K-pop boy group NU'EST's member MINHYUN honestly revealed his past dating life.

On December 8 episode of MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', MINHYUN made a guest appearance.MINHYUNDuring the talk, one of the hosts Yang Se-hyung randomly asked MINHYUN whether he has ever been dumped in his life.

MINHYUN awkwardly laughed and said, "No, I have never been dumped before."

Another host Jeon Hyun Moo asked, "In that case, have you dumped all your ex-girlfriends?"

MINHYUN thought for a while, not knowing how to respond to the question.

The K-pop star answered with his ears turned red, "Well, no. I've never dated a girl when I was in school, so..."MINHYUNThen, another host Lee Yeong Ja looked at him curiously and asked, "Oh really? Then, when did you know you were the type of guy a lot of girls would go for?"

MINHYUN responded, "Actually, I was the least popular member when I first made debut. After turning 20 (in Korean age) though, I started gaining fans."

He shyly went on, "That's when I realized that I had that sort of look..."MINHYUN(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)

(SBS Star) 
