SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Reportedly Plans to Become a Free Agent Actor
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Reportedly Plans to Become a Free Agent Actor

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.12 14:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Reportedly Plans to Become a Free Agent Actor
As the exclusive contract with his current management agency comes to an end, actor Kim Woo Bin is reportedly planning to become a free agent actor.

On December 12, TV Daily reported that Kim Woo Bin's exclusive contract with sidusHQ will end this December.

Kim Woo Bin has been with sidusHQ for eight years of his career.
Kim Woo Bin (Yonhap)It has not been officially confirmed that Kim Woo Bin will leave the agency, but various reports speculated that he will be a free agent actor starting from 2020.
Kim Woo Bin (Yonhap)A source from sidusHQ stated, "It is true that Kim Woo Bin's exclusive contract come to an end at the end of this year. However, nothing has been decided yet in regard to him renewing the contract or leave the agency."

The source added, "We have a special place in our hearts for Kim Woo Bin, seeing him becoming a star and suffering from cancer. We will support the actor's decision."
Kim Woo Bin (Yonhap)Kim Woo Bin joined sidusHQ in 2012 and rose to stardom after taking part in various acting projects including 'School 2013', 'The Heirs', and more.

In May 2017, however, the actor announced his hiatus for the time being after he was diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer.

Kim Woo Bin recently made his comeback with his appearance at this year's 'Blue Dragon Awards' as an award presenter and his fan meeting.

(Credit= SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992