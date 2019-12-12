[SBS Star] JENNIE's 'SOLO' MV Exceeds 400M Views for the First Time as a Female K-pop Solo

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's music video for her solo track 'SOLO' has achieved the record of breaking through 400 million views on YouTube.Early in the morning of December 12, it was revealed that the music video for 'SOLO' reached 400 million views on YouTube.This is the very first time for a female Korean solo singer to hit 400 million views on YouTube with their music video.Following the news, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment announced JENNIE's great achievement by sharing a special image online.Released on November 12, 2018, 'SOLO' is JENNIE's solo debut track that cleverly blends pop and hip-hop genre together to create unique and catchy sounds.The music video particularly highlighted JENNIE's captivating beauty as well as eye-catching choreography.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)(SBS Star)