[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Expresses Admiration for BTS; Shares What He Wishes to Be in His Second Life

Actor Gong Yoo expressed his sincere admiration for K-pop boy group BTS and shared that he wants to be reborn as a musician in his second life.On December 11 episode of SBS' talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', Gong Yoo and the show's host Lee Dong Wook talked about the power of culture.Gong Yoo first expressed his pride about Korean culture being recognized worldwide, including his 2016 movie 'TRAIN TO BUSAN' being recognized at the 'Cannes Film Festival'.He said, "It was really amazing to see our work created in Korea with our efforts being cheered on and recognized at the Cannes, which is the home of film arts. I was so proud to be a Korean actor."Gong Yoo then mentioned BTS as another source of Korean culture being recognized in many other countries.He explained, "It's a different genre, but I think BTS is doing something that is utterly incredible. They are enhancing the prestige of Korea. I think these things are something that only culture can accomplish. Without music, how gloomy would our world be?"The actor also shared the reason why he would like to be reborn as a singer instead of an actor.Gong Yoo said, "If I were born again, I would love to live my life telling my story through music as a musician. I personally am a fan of ballad music, and singers like Yoo Jae-ha and Kim Dong Ryul."(Credit= SBS Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk, Management Soop, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)