SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Expresses Admiration for BTS; Shares What He Wishes to Be in His Second Life
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Expresses Admiration for BTS; Shares What He Wishes to Be in His Second Life

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.12.12 11:29 Updated 2019.12.12 11:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Expresses Admiration for BTS; Shares What He Wishes to Be in His Second Life
Actor Gong Yoo expressed his sincere admiration for K-pop boy group BTS and shared that he wants to be reborn as a musician in his second life.

On December 11 episode of SBS' talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', Gong Yoo and the show's host Lee Dong Wook talked about the power of culture.

Gong Yoo first expressed his pride about Korean culture being recognized worldwide, including his 2016 movie 'TRAIN TO BUSAN' being recognized at the 'Cannes Film Festival'.

He said, "It was really amazing to see our work created in Korea with our efforts being cheered on and recognized at the Cannes, which is the home of film arts. I was so proud to be a Korean actor."
Gong YooGong Yoo then mentioned BTS as another source of Korean culture being recognized in many other countries.

He explained, "It's a different genre, but I think BTS is doing something that is utterly incredible. They are enhancing the prestige of Korea. I think these things are something that only culture can accomplish. Without music, how gloomy would our world be?"
Gong YooThe actor also shared the reason why he would like to be reborn as a singer instead of an actor.

Gong Yoo said, "If I were born again, I would love to live my life telling my story through music as a musician. I personally am a fan of ballad music, and singers like Yoo Jae-ha and Kim Dong Ryul."
 

(Credit= SBS Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk, Management Soop, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992