[SBS Star] VIDEO: Gong Yoo Talks About the Time When He Texted His Ex After Breaking Up

Actor Gong Yoo shared that he has texted his ex-girlfriend after breaking up with her.On December 11 episode of SBS talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', Gong Yoo joined as a guest.During the talk, Gong Yoo was asked whether he also has a regretful experience of texting his ex-girlfriend after a breakup like many people out there.Gong Yoo laughed then gave an honest answer, "Yes, I have. I once texted her late at night asking her, 'Are you asleep?'"The actor continued, "That wasn't the only time. It sounds really lame, but I texted her again the next day. I told her, 'I must have been too drunk last night.'"He went on, "She never replied to any of my texts. I'm thankful that she didn't text me back though."Then, the host Lee Dong Wook said, "I actually have myself as well."Lee Dong Wook continued, "It was a bit different for me. I just really wanted to send her a text hoping that she will be happy in her life. So, I texted her that."He added, "We exchanged some texts, then ended there. We never talked after that day."(Credit= SBS Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk)(SBS Star)