SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shares He Has Recently Lost a Huge Amount of Weight Due to Stress
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shares He Has Recently Lost a Huge Amount of Weight Due to Stress

Lee Narin

Published 2019.12.11 17:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Shares He Has Recently Lost a Huge Amount of Weight Due to Stress
Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon shared that he has recently lost a drastic amount of weight due to stress.

On December 11, news outlet OSEN released Ahn Jae Hyeon's recent interview.

During the interview, Ahn Jae Hyeon shared how stressful everything had been for him after the news about his divorce broke in the summer.

Ahn Jae Hyeon said, "I've lost about 10kg (22lbs) in the last couple of months. It's been really stressful because of all the things that I was going through. I think they somehow affected my digestive system."

He continued, "My doctor couldn't find a specific reason why I was losing so much weight. I'm not feeling unwell or anything though. I'm okay. These days, I've been trying hard to make sure I don't lose any more weight."Ahn Jae HyeonThen, Ahn Jae Hyeon mentioned shooting a drama at the very same time as when he was going through a marriage dispute with actress Koo Hye Sun.

The actor said, "I'm not going to lie; it honestly hadn't been easy for me. 'Love with Flaws' is a romantic comedy drama. It was definitely uneasy for me to act a comical character. Not only was I physically worn out, but I was also mentally having a very hard time."

He went on, "Nevertheless, I couldn't just give up on shooting. That would harm our production team and I just couldn't do that to them. I didn't want them to suffer because of me. They trusted me and I wanted to be responsible for what I said when I joined the drama."Ahn Jae HyeonPreviously on August 18, Koo Hye Sun shared that her marriage had lost its spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.

For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.

Then on September 9, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.Ahn Jae Hyeon(Credit= 'aagbanjh' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992