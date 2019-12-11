[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY YEJI Nervously Sits on Her Seat Before Speaking to CHUNG HA

K-pop girl group ITZY's leader YEJI was spotted nervously sitting on her seat before speaking to solo artist CHUNG HA.On November 30, an annual awards ceremony 'Melon Music Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.On this day, the members of ITZY happened to sit next to CHUNG HA.After CHUNG HA had sat on her seat, YEJI glanced at her as if she wanted to make conversation with her.It seemed like YEJI was too nervous and not brave enough to talk to her yet though; she was smiling, but looked extremely nervous.YEJI also tried to calm herself down by speaking to her fellow member LIA who was sitting between them.Soon after, YEJI looked up as if she was going through some lines in her head.Then, YEJI finally got up her nerve to say hi to CHUNG HA and tell her that she has enjoyed her performance.In response to YEJI's remark, CHUNG HA thanked her with the brightest smile.A lot of fans are just finding YEJI there so relatable as well as adorable.(Credit= 'Spinel CAM' YouTube)(SBS Star)